Israel PM Netanyahu testifies in high-profile corruption trial

Jerusalem, Dec 10 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified for the first time on Tuesday in his long-running corruption trial, marking a pivotal moment in the case as he manages a war in Gaza and faces an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. According to an indictment filed more than five years ago, he is accused of advancing favorable regulations for a telecommunications mogul in exchange for positive media coverage of himself and his family. He is also alleged to have accepted luxury gifts, including cigars and champagne worth tens of thousands of dollars, from a billionaire Hollywood producer in return for assistance with personal matters.

Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv courthouse around 10 am, where he was met by a mixed crowd of protesters and supporters. Some expressed support, while others urged him to intensify efforts to secure the release of approximately 100 hostages still held in Gaza. Coalition ministers and lawmakers, responding to a call from Netanyahu's office the previous night, also attended to show support, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the start of the session, Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, criticised the Israeli judicial system, calling the trial 'political persecution.' Hadad described the indictment as 'flawed and invalid' and argued that the case should have been dismissed.

Netanyahu began his testimony at approximately 11:30 a.m., opening with the statement, "I have waited eight years for this moment to tell the truth as I remember it." He described his testimony as "an opportunity to puncture the baseless accusations" against him.

Netanyahu, who has served as Israel's Prime Minister for more than 17 years, holds the record as the country's longest-serving leader.

