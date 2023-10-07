Israel launches ‘Operation Iron Swords’ against Hamas ‘Operation Al Aqsa Flood’

London, Oct 7 (IANS) The Palestinian armed group Hamas has launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the most serious escalation since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in 2021, a media report said.

Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets, while Israel confirmed that the group’s fighters had entered its territory.

Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, said that the group attacked from land, sea and air.

The Israeli army also said it launched “Operation Iron Swords” against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

The early-morning attacks occurred on Simchat Torah, a holiday which falls towards the conclusion of the weeklong Jewish festival known as Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles.

The rockets were fired as far north as Tel Aviv. Hamas also sent fighters into southern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli media said that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

One report claimed Hamas fighters had taken control of multiple Israeli civilian population centres, where residents were begging for help from their government, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army says dozens of fighter jets were carrying out attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of Israelis are believed to have been captured by Palestinian militants in an unprecedented assault into Israeli territory, BBC reported.

At least 70 people in Israel have been confirmed killed, with hundreds of others being treated in hospitals, according to emergency services. Nearly 200 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes in the Gaza strip, officials there say, BBC reported.

Hamas commander Mohammed Deif says the Palestinian militant group had "decided to say enough is enough".

In its statement, the Israeli army also confirms that there are hostage situations in the kibbutzes of Ofakim and Be'eri. It says special forces are involved and "live firefights" are ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.