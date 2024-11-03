Israel kills senior Hezbollah commanders in airstrike

Jerusalem, Nov 3 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it had killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander overseeing Hezbollah's missile and rocket operations in its Nasser unit.

The IDF reported on Saturday that Faour was targeted and killed in a precision airstrike by an Israeli Air Force fighter jet in the village of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, without telling the time of the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF said that Faour was responsible for initiating Hezbollah's first firing order on October 8 last year, and since then had been responsible for multiple attacks from eastern Lebanon against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

He was also responsible for multiple rocket attacks towards the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, including the attack on Druze town Majdal Shams, which resulted in the killing of 12 children and teenagers in July, according to the IDF.

The IDF said another senior figure in Hezbollah's Nasser unit, the commander of the drone operations, was also killed in the airstrike.

Hezbollah has not commented on this matter.

According to the Israeli military, Jaafar Khader Faour was the head of the rocket and missile array in Hezbollah's Nasr regional division. The division is responsible for the region between Mount Dov and the Bint Jbeil area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.