Israel-Hamas conflict: Iran warns of 'pre-emptive action' in coming hours

Tehran, Oct 17 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned of a "pre-emptive action" in the coming hours if Israel’s “war crimes against Palestinians” in Gaza did not stop.

In recent days, Iran has repeatedly talked about the risk of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, but the Minister's remarks were the strongest warning yet that the fighting might spread, making it into a regional conflict, the BBC reported.

Amir-Abdollahian said the “resistance front” could carry out the “pre-emptive action” in the coming hours”.

The “resistance front” is an alliance of forces in the region that includes Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese group backed by Iran.

In the past week, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have exchanged fire along the Lebanese-Israeli border,raising fears that this could become another front in the war.

Hezbollah has a vast arsenal of weapons, with missiles capable of striking deep into Israeli territory, as well as tens of thousands of well-trained, battle-hardened fighters.

The “resistance front” also includes groups Iran supports in Syria and Iraq, the BBC reported.

Western countries have warned Tehran against escalating the situation and, so far, the cross-border violence has been contained.

But some believe this could change if Israel goes ahead with a ground offensive into Gaza, and militants here decide they must respond.

