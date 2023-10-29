Israel expands ground operations, connectivity partially restored in Gaza (Lead)

Jerusalem/Tel Aviv, Oct 29 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued heavy bombing against the Gaza Strip on Sunday, along with artillery strikes with air power and tanks, the media reported.

It hit more than 450 targets over the past day, including command centers, observation posts, and missile launch sites, CNN reported quoting IDF.

The IDF said an officer was severely injured by a mortar shell in the northern Gaza Strip and was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a facebook post, Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) said connectivity is being partially restored in Gaza after being disrupted since Friday night.

In a televised address on Saturday Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said it will be a "long and difficult" war with Hamas.

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks in which 1,400 people were killed and 229 were held hostages, Israel has been bombing Gaza.

More than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel's retaliatory bombing began, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said.

Deploring the loss of life, the International Committee of the Red Cross has called for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict.

