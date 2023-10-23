Israel deploys 'Iron Sting' to destroy Hamas rocket launchers

London, Oct 23 (IANS) Israeli forces has deployed the new and latest weapon system dubbed as the ‘Iron Sting’ to destroy Hamas rocket launchers ahead of a planned ground invasion of Gaza, media reports said.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already staged 'limited' raids to fight Palestinian gunmen and say they are targeting sites where Hamas are assembling as they prepare to resist a wider Israeli invasion, Daily Mail reported.

“During the night there were raids by tank and infantry forces. These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists. These are raids that go deep,” Chief Military Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a briefing.

Hamas said that the infiltration, what it described as an armoured force, took place east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroyed two bulldozers and a tank and forced them to withdraw, before they returned safely to base,” a statement said.

There was no Israeli comment about the destruction of equipment.

As an invasion seems imminent, the Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh told his cabinet that thousands more Gazans could lose their lives as they are exposed to the Israeli murder machine, Daily Mail reported.

On Sunday, IDF unleashed the heaviest 24 hours of bombing since the Israel-Hamas conflict began two weeks ago, with media sources in Gaza saying 400 Palestinians were killed in strikes across the enclave.

As part of their aerial assault, the Israeli army and air force utilised the ‘Iron Sting’ weapon, described as 'an innovative and accurate mortar bomb'.

IDF also shared a video of its latest weapon ‘Iron Sting’. The footage of the moment the 120mm mortar was released appears to show it decimating an enemy rocket launcher in what it said was a 'precise' attack’, Daily Mail reported.

