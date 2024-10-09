Israel conducts over 230 airstrikes in Lebanon, Gaza

Jerusalem, Oct 9 (IANS) Israel's air force carried out more than 230 airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the IDF reported that its warplanes struck approximately 185 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and about 45 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including fighters, infrastructure, military structures, observation posts, launchers, and weapons storage facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

It released photos of commando forces in full gear scanning villages in southern Lebanon, where the military said they were engaged in close-quarters combat with Hezbollah fighters. The images also showed troops deployed amid the rubble of buildings in Gaza.

"The IDF is prepared for every defensive and offensive scenario on all fronts," it added.

