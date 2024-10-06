Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts

Islamabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad remained tense on Sunday as the massive protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) entered its second day. Hundreds of PTI supporters and members have also made it clear that they will not call off the protest at the D-Chowk in front of the parliament until receiving further instructions from party leader Imran Khan.

The move comes amid reports of confusion surrounding the whereabouts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Local media cited that Gandapur's decision to leave the party workers in Islamabad and move to KP House has "raised eyebrows".

"PTI's political committee while criticising the disappearance of the Chief Minister, has warned that there will be 'serious repercussions' if Gandapur was arrested," reported Pakistan's leading daily Dawn.

It added that the committee has also decided that, in the event of Gandapur's arrest, Azam Swati would lead the protest, and in case of Swati's arrest, a new leader would be named to guide the demonstrators.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has reportedly confirmed to local media that Gandapur was still at the KP House where he presented demands to the administration, including the immediate release of the party's founder Imran Khan and redressal of PTI's grievances.

"The clashes between the law enforcers and PTI supporters were reported from different areas of the twin cities throughout the day amid fiery statements from government ministers and PTI leaders against each other. Meanwhile, the roads remained blocked with containers and cellular services suspended, resulting in increasing difficulties of the citizens manifolds," reported The Express Tribune.

Despite massive security deployment, a rally led by Gandapur had managed to reach Islamabad, with some workers gathering near prominent locations such as Centaurus Mall and China Chowk.

Earlier on Friday, PTI workers led by Amir Mughal had gathered at D-Chowk, where they cut a cake to celebrate Imran Khan's birthday.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Saif claimed that Gandapur had been arrested but later clarified on X that the KP CM had not been formally arrested.

He emphasised that Gandapur was on bail until October 25, warning that any arrest would insult the mandate of the KP people and that the government would have to answer for such "unconstitutional and illegal actions."

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan indicated that the protest would continue due to the government's crackdown. As he left KP House, he declined to comment when asked about Gandapur's potential arrest.

