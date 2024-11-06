ISL 2024-25: Sadiku, Guarrotxena on target as FC Goa make comeback to edge past Punjab FC

Margao (Goa), Nov 6 (IANS) Armando Sadiku and Iker Guarrotxena scored a goal each as FC Goa registered back-to-back wins at home as they edged past Punjab FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday night.

Asmir Suljic handed Punjab FC the early lead before the likes of Sadiku and Guarrotxena registered their names on the scoresheet for Goa to secure their third win of the ongoing season.

The visitors took the early initiative in the game with Suljic netting in back-to-back games. Despite a few personnel changes, Panagiotis Dilmperis’ men were quickly off the blocks. They were rewarded for their persistent attacks when Suljic scored in the 13th minute. It was an excellent cross from Nihal Sudheesh, who lost Boris Singh on the left flank before drilling in a low cross. It was intended for Luka Majcen, who left it for the onrushing Suljic which surprised the FC Goa backline. The Bosnian made no mistake in recording the first strike of the night.

The Gaurs showed great retaliation to the early goal. Their urgency to equalise increased as they pushed bodies forward to support Sadiku. They came close to scoring a couple of times before it all worked out in the 22nd minute when Ayush Chhetri and Sahil Tavora worked out off a tight space in midfield before the latter played it to Iker Guarrotxena in an advanced position. The Spaniard delivered a deft pass to play Sadiku through on goal. With plenty of work to do, the Albanian showed his goal-scoring prowess as he slotted it past Ravi Kumar and a horde of Punjab FC defenders to level the scores.

The final quarter of the first half was quite chaotic as both teams were vulnerable in defence. Punjab FC almost had the lead ahead of the break when Suljic combined with Majcen and the latter was through on goal. But FC Goa custodian Hrithik Tiwari stood in the Slovenian’s way.

Unlike the first period, it was the hosts, who had the better start to the second half as they took the onus in the 49th minute when Guarrotxena found a way past Ravi Kumar, following a fast counter-attack, to hand FC Goa a crucial lead. The goal forced Dilmperis to increase the attacking panache as he made structural changes to fit in Mushaga Bakenga from the bench.

Punjab FC kept pushing for the equaliser to salvage something from the game but Manolo Marqeuz’s men held their lines brilliantly to thwart the danger and register a second successive win in the ISL.

After the international break, Punjab FC will return home to face NorthEast United on November 23 whereas FC Goa will be in action when they face Kerala Blasters away from home on November 28.

