ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC’s winning streak faces Mumbai City hurdle

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will be keen to take their good form to the road when they take on Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, in what is their first away fixture of the Indian Super League season, on Wednesday.

The Blues, who have a perfect record so far in the league, are top of the table with nine points from three games, having kept three clean sheets in the process.

“We know Mumbai City FC are a good team and are under no impression that our record so far this season will help us on Wednesday. It’s good to have a winning start, but we’re taking each game as it comes. Right now, our focus is on doing our best against Mumbai. We want to recover well and put our best foot forward,” said Blues’ assistant coach Renedy Singh in a press conference on the eve of the fixture.

Renedy will be joined by Sebastian Vega in the Blues’ dugout on Wednesday, with head coach Gerard Zaragoza suspended for accumulation of yellow cards. Bengaluru will be without midfielder Shivaldo Singh, who continues his recovery from a fracture sustained in the Durand Cup. Bengaluru will bank on the form of Edgar Mendez, who was involved in every goal of their 3-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday.

“The season has just begun and there will be a lot of ups and downs, injuries and so on. Playing at home has been good, as we have our supporters in the stands, but we also need to stick together as a group. The role of the senior players in the squad will be more important as well when we go away for these games, as they will have to guide the young ones,” Renedy added.

Mumbai, who won the ISL Cup last year with a 3-1 defeat of Mohun Bagan SG in the final, have started their campaign in unceremonious fashion, drawing 2-2 against Bagan before a 3-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC ten days ago. The Islanders are placed 11th in the league, with just one point from two games.

The hosts will rely on the strike force of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nikos Karelis to turn the tide in their favour supplemented by the efforts of Yoell van Nieff and Thaer Krouma. Mumbai will be up against the best defence in the league, marshalled by Rahul Bheke, who makes his return to the Arena where he spent three seasons. Alberto Noguera and Jorge Pereyra Diaz will also make their return to Mumbai for the first time since making the switch to Bengaluru.

