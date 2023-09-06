Ishan Kishan doesn't get many opportunities, and when he does, there's pressure on him: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra explained why wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan deserved the selection into the 15-member squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup, saying the left-handed batter never got too many opportunities and if given, then pressure was there on him.

Kishan has found a place in India’s squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup from October 5 to November 19 on the back of improved performances and playing all three formats for the side this year, including with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on the sidelines due to injuries.

After scoring a majestic 210 against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year, Kishan showed a versatile side of him by making a sensible 82 at number five against Pakistan in the Asia Cup league match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see who between Kishan and a now-fit Rahul will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the World Cup.

“Ishan Kishan doesn't get many opportunities, but when he does, there's pressure on him. He has scored a double century, and even after that, we don't see him getting many chances, which is a fact because he wasn't included in the very next series after his double century. Where Ishan will bat in this team is a separate issue, dependent on various circumstances but he has understood the pulse of the ODI format,” said Chopra on JioCinema’s sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

After the Asia Cup ends on September 17, India will play three ODIs at home against Australia from September 22-27. They will then play warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands on September 30 and October 3 respectively.

India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Chopra further explained how the Indian team will build their mindset as they get into the World Cup mode.

“Somewhere in the tournament, an atmosphere is created where you start looking after each other, and there is a quiet confidence, a belief that we will do it, we will win. It quietly builds up, I mean, no one has a magic wand to make it happen, but it happens. So I feel that when the Indian team starts playing in the World Cup, that atmosphere will be created,” he concluded.

