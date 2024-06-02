Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel

Baghdad, June 2 (IANS) A Shiite militia in Iraq on Sunday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat in southern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters launched a drone attack "on a vital site in Eilat on Sunday morning," reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement stressed that the attack was carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza," and the militia pledged to persist in targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

The statement did not provide additional details about the specific location or any resulting casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.