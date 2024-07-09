Iraqi PM, US official discuss ending coalition mission against IS in Iraq

Baghdad, July 9 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence Daniel Shapiro to discuss ending the US-led coalition mission fighting the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq.

The Prime Minister's media office said on Monday that the talks focused on procedures for ending the international coalition mission and strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting also touched on regional issues, with al-Sudani raising concerns about the "suffering of the Palestinian people" and the difficulties of delivering humanitarian aid.

He reportedly criticised the international community for not pressuring Israel to halt its actions.

Shapiro, according to the statement, emphasised the importance of Iraq's role in regional stability and highlighted the need for continued communication and cooperation in areas like military equipment, security, and enhancing Iraqi forces' capabilities.

The meeting follows an agreement in January between Iraq and the US to establish a joint Higher Military Commission tasked with overseeing the coalition's withdrawal.

The Iraqi authorities report that the commission has convened on multiple occasions to develop a plan for troop redeployment.

