Iraqi militia claims 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

Baghdad, Oct 25 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shia militia group, has claimed responsibility for carrying out three drone strikes on Israeli targets.

According to its statements, the group's fighters launched two drone attacks on sites in northern Israel, and another one on a vital Israeli site in the Jordan Valley, which forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group said on Thursday that the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace".

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

