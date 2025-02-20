Iraq confirms support for Lebanon with fuel

Baghdad, Feb 20 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has confirmed Iraq's support for the people of Lebanon, including providing fuel.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam, as the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, according to a statement by al-Sudani's media office on Wednesday.

The Iraqi PM pledged that Iraq would continue its support for Lebanon, especially in providing fuel, to help enhance the country's capabilities to overcome various challenges, according to the statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Al-Sudani expressed -- according to the statement -- "his sincere wishes to his Lebanese counterpart for success in his new duties," stressing, "Iraq's continued support for the Lebanese people, especially in the field of providing fuel, in implementation of the decisions of the Council of Ministers to support Lebanon's steadfastness and enhance its capabilities in facing various challenges."

For his part, Salam emphasised his government's commitment to strengthening relations with Iraq at various levels and in all fields, underscoring the importance of joint efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

An official told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Cabinet held its regular session on November 26, 2024, chaired by Prime Minister Al-Sudani, to discuss several domestic issues as well as developments in the region.

Regarding the regional situation, the official confirmed that "the Cabinet will discuss sending fuel to Lebanon in coordination with relevant authorities in both countries, ensuring all necessary approvals for organised delivery".

Since the start of the war on Lebanon, Baghdad has quickly launched relief campaigns at both government and private levels, providing food, fuel, and hundreds of tons of aid to Lebanon.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to voluntarily deduct one per cent from state employees' salaries to donate to Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli hostilities have caused more than 3,500 deaths in Lebanon and more than 44,000 in Gaza, mostly women and children.

Before the war, Iraq had already sent about 100 fuel tankers to Lebanon to support its people amid the ongoing crises, including a fuel shortage caused by the central bank's failure to issue dollars for oil imports, resulting in an 80 per cent reduction in electricity supply.

