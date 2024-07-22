Iran's Supreme leader calls for 'constructive' interaction between Parliament, new govt

Tehran, July 22 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for "constructive" interaction between the country's Parliament and the new government.

Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's new Parliament in Tehran, during which he emphasised the importance of cooperation. The session was also attended by President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement on the leader's website on Sunday.

"My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the Parliament with the new government. The success of the new President and his administration is the success of all of us," he said.

The Iranian leader urged the administration, Parliament, and other officials to present a "united voice" on key issues to deter those seeking to exploit any signs of division, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the immediate task of the Parliament to give a vote of confidence to Pezeshkian's proposed Cabinet, reminding the President-elect of his significant responsibilities as the head of the executive branch.

Iran's 12th Parliament was inaugurated on May 27 in Tehran.

Pezeshkian was declared the next President on July 6 after winning a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator. He is set to be sworn in as Iran's ninth President on July 30.

