Iran's parliament speaker says US nuclear deal proposal 'insincere' without sanctions removal

Tehran, June 9 (IANS)Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that a recent US proposal for a nuclear deal with Tehran was "contradictory and insincere" because it did not mention lifting sanctions.

Speaking at an open session of parliament in Tehran, Qalibaf criticised the proposal, delivered via Oman in late May, during ongoing indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qalibaf said Iran remained ready to take steps to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, in line with a 2020 law passed to counter US sanctions. In return, he said, Iran expected the removal of sanctions, guarantees for economic benefits, and the continued right to enrich uranium domestically.

"The fact that the US proposal does not even mention the removal of sanctions clearly shows Washington's approach in the nuclear talks is both contradictory and insincere," Qalibaf said.

He also called on US President Donald Trump to revise his stance if he truly sought a deal, urging him to stop following what he called the "failed ideas" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman since April, focused on limiting Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Washington has recently demanded a full halt to uranium enrichment, a condition Iran has repeatedly rejected.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.