Iran's IRGC reports 5 Basij members killed in 'terrorist' attack

Tehran, Nov 11 (IANS) Five members of Iran's Basij voluntary force were killed on Sunday in what authorities called a "terrorist incident" in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported through its official news outlet, Sepah News.

According to the report, the incident occurred in Saravan County, prompting immediate deployment of IRGC units to the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

A search operation is underway for those responsible, whom the IRGC referred to as "thugs."

The attack came nine days after four militants were killed and eight others arrested in a joint operation by the IRGC and the Islamic Republic's intelligence ministry.

Sistan-Baluchestan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a region known for ongoing clashes involving armed groups and drug trafficking.

Just last month, militants attacked law enforcement forces in the province, resulting in the deaths of 10 Iranian soldiers and police officers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.