Iranian FM, UN Chief discuss latest developments in Middle East

Tehran, Oct 17 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

In a phone call on Tuesday evening, the two sides highlighted the necessity to stop the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and ensure humanitarian aid delivery to the war-stricken areas, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Araghchi pointed to the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the region resulting from Israel's continued attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on Guterres to use the UN's capacities to stop Israeli "crimes and aggressions" and ensure adequate humanitarian aid delivery to Lebanon and Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that based on its principled positions, Iran considered maintaining peace and stability in the region necessary, noting that while making all-out efforts to protect regional peace and security, the country was ready to give a "decisive and regret-inducing response to any adventurism" by Israel.

Araghchi stressed that the US, as Israel's main supporter, would be responsible for the consequences of the expansion of insecurity in the region.

The UN Chief, for his part, expressed concern over the escalation of tension in the region as a result of Israeli attacks against Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting the necessity to make efforts to work out a political solution to end the military operation and send aid to the wounded and displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon.

Guterres stressed the importance of protecting Lebanon's sovereignty, saying the UN's move to continue keeping its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon despite the threats posed to their lives was in line with that objective.

The two sides also discussed the circumstances and humanitarian situation in Yemen, the statement said.

The phone call came as tension has escalated in the Middle East, especially in the wake of intensified Israeli attacks against Lebanon, Iran's retaliatory missile strike on Israel on October 1, and Israel's threats to take military action against Tehran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.