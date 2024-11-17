Iranian Defence Minister visits Syria to enhance security cooperation

Damascus, Nov 17 (IANS) Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Syria to strengthen defence and security ties between the two countries, according to Syria's Al-Watan online newspaper.

"Everyone knows the important position of the Syrian Arab Republic in Iranian foreign policy," Nasirzadeh told reporters upon his arrival, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We came to Damascus based on an invitation from the Syrian Defence Minister, and we will have meetings with political and military officials to discuss several common issues between the two countries, especially in the field of defence and security, aiming to expand cooperation and exchange expertise between the two sides," he was quoted as saying by Al-Watan.

Nasirzadeh praised Syria's experience in combating terrorism and its role in the regional "axis of resistance," an anti-Israel bloc, which also includes Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and militant groups in Iraq and Syria, among others.

"Syria has an ancient history and deep experience in combating terrorism, and it is a key supporter in the axis of resistance," he said, stressing that "we are ready to provide all means of support to this friendly state."

The Iranian minister's visit comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Syria's military sites and pro-Iran assets.

