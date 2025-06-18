Iran is a threat to regional, global peace: Israeli envoy Kobbi Shoshani

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, has strongly condemned Iran’s recent aggressive actions and warned that the ongoing conflict could dramatically reshape the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.

Speaking to IANS amid rising tensions, Shoshani noted, “We are in the fifth day of this war. The Israeli Air Force is striking back effectively, targeting military and strategic installations.

"Iran-backed groups have launched rockets into Israeli civilian areas. There has been significant damage and casualties. This is not just a military clash — it’s a transformative moment for the region.”

Shoshani emphasised that Iran’s nuclear ambitions are at the heart of the crisis, stating that Tehran’s strategic goal is not just deterrence but the “elimination of Israel.”

He added that the pursuit of nuclear capability by Iran presents a severe threat not only to Israel but to the broader Middle East and global peace.

"Superpowers like the United States are trying to mediate, but Iran must renounce its nuclear ambitions. If it becomes a nuclear power, it will be catastrophic not just for Israel, but for the whole world,” he warned.

The Israeli diplomat underscored the urgency of the situation, stating that the world will soon see the results of this conflict.

“Nobody wants to escalate it further, but we are past diplomatic niceties. These are not romantic or isolated events; this affects the entire world.”

Shoshani further said that there is a growing consensus across Europe and the West that Iran poses a danger to global peace.

“Everyone knows that Iran is destabilising the region,” he asserted.

As the conflict enters a critical phase, Israel has called for international solidarity against what it describes as Iran’s campaign of terror and destabilisation.

Meanwhile, the international community remains watchful, urging de-escalation while preparing for possible fallout in the wider region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.