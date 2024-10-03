Iran resumes flights after missile attacks on Israel

Tehran, Oct 3 (IANS) Iran has resumed flights to and from the country as of Thursday morning, following their suspension after Iranian missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO).

CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou announced that the flight restrictions were lifted after ensuring that the conditions were favorable and secure for flights.

He added airlines were permitted to resume flights starting at 5:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran fired about 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday.Tehran said the strike is in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as its intensification of "malicious acts" with the U.S. support in its offensives against Lebanese and Palestinians.

