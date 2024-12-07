Iran rejects report of evacuating embassy staff in Syria's Damascus

Tehran, Dec 7 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday dismissed a report about the country's evacuation of personnel from its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the official news agency IRNA.

He made the remarks while reacting to a report by The New York Times on Friday, which claimed that Iran began to evacuate its military commanders and personnel from Syria and ordered evacuations at its embassy in Damascus earlier in the day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghaei said the news about the evacuation of Iran's embassy in Damascus was not true, adding the embassy was continuing its operations.

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have launched major offensives on several fronts in Syria, seizing key cities like Aleppo and Hama.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday reaffirmed his country's support for the Syrian people and government, according to IRNA.

In an address to reporters in the Qatari capital Doha, where he attended a trilateral meeting with Turkish and Russian foreign ministers on the situation in Syria, Araghchi said, "It is natural that we will continue supporting the Syrian people and government. This is a political campaign in which we should play our role."

