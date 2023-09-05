Iran ready to transfer experiences to friendly African countries: President

Tehran, Sep 5 (IANS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his country is ready to transfer its experiences and achievements to friendly countries, especially those in Africa.

He made the remarks on Monday at a meeting with Burkina Faso's visiting Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba in the Iranian capital Tehran, in which the two sides also discussed bilateral relations, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.

Raisi highlighted Iran's good relations with most African states following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and praised African countries' resistance against colonialism and terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rouamba, for her part, said African countries, including Burkina Faso, draw inspiration from the resistance of Iran's Islamic Revolution against the global hegemonic system.

Rouamba described Iran as a friendly and brotherly state, expressing Burkina Faso's interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, Rouamba met her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discussed boosting bilateral trade ties as well as important regional and international issues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.