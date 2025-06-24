Iran-Israel ceasefire marks a historic shift in Middle East, says Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Israeli Consul General to Midwest India Kobbi Shoshani described the ceasefire between Iran and Israel as "turning point" for the Middle East, stating that the recent Israeli-American joint operation against Iran was “extremely successful” and has put immense pressure on Tehran.

Speaking to IANS in Mumbai, Shoshani said, “It was a fantastic operation that Israel launched on Iran, with some support from the US. Iran was under pressure, and I wasn’t surprised the ceasefire came so soon. It was reconfirmed by Iran as well.”

The ceasefire announcement by the US President was swiftly followed by Iran stating that it would halt attacks if Israel did the same. Shoshani noted that while peace is now gradually being implemented, “many innocent people have already lost their lives.”

On the recent attacks from Iran, he said, "The recent attack towards Israel was very bloody. Four innocent people lost their lives and many were injured. There was some infrastructural loss in the city of Beersheba but this is a common practice in middle-east. In the very last moment, you have to send everything just to show some strength but in this case, it is very opposite."

In a significant escalation, Iran also launched missile strikes on the US air base in Qatar, which Shoshani interpreted as a show of force. “That was partly the idea – to show strength. It was well-organised,” he remarked.

Highlighting the broader geopolitical implications, he said, “People underestimate what has happened in recent days. It’s going to completely change the Middle East. We may now see progress toward peace with Saudi Arabia and perhaps other countries.”

He was sharply critical of what he termed the "evil axis" involving Iran, Syria, Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“What’s happening to the regime in Iran and their so-called axis of resistance is significant. We are living in a historic moment,” Shoshani asserted.

As the ceasefire holds for now, observers say the region stands at a critical juncture with new diplomatic realignments potentially emerging.

