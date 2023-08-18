Iran detains 20 more suspects of Shiraz shrine 'terror' attack

Tehran, Aug 18 (IANS) Iran has arrested another 20 suspects in connection with Sunday's "terrorist" attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars.

The suspects were arrested in Fars and other provinces, Mizan news agency quoted Fars province's Chief Justice Kazem Mousavi as saying, noting that the arrestees will all be transferred to Fars for further investigations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sunday's attack killed two and injured seven others when an armed assailant attempted to break into the shrine at a main gate, opening gunfire on several staff and worshipers.

The main suspect of the attack, a Tajik national, was immediately arrested by security forces at the scene.

