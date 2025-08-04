Iran to consider any nuclear proposal securing uranium enrichment right

Tehran, Aug 4 (IANS) Iran will consider any proposal for the resolution of its nuclear issue that is capable of incorporating and guaranteeing the country's uranium enrichment on its soil, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said here Monday.

"We have always stressed that the issue of uranium enrichment in Iran, as an inseparable part of the country's rights within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is of very high importance. Thus, any proposal capable of guaranteeing this important component will be worth considering for us," Baghaei said at a weekly press conference.

He said that the circumstances for any potential Iran-US talks have drastically changed, and that among the main matters on the agenda are "holding the United States to account and demanding compensation for the military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran on June 13, including nuclear and military sites, followed by US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.

In recent days, Washington has repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.

On Sunday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) approved the establishment of the country's defence council presided over by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the SNSC-affiliated Nour News reported.

The report said the defence council would be responsible for "reviewing in a centralized manner the (country's) defence plans as well as the improvement of the Iranian armed forces' capabilities."

It added that the council comprises the heads of the Iranian government's three branches, namely the executive, judiciary and legislative branches, as well as armed forces' commanders and certain ministries.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Nour News said, "Following the preparation of the necessary ground and making structural reforms, the likeliness has increased for the implementation of imminent changes at the level of (the country's) certain high-ranking security institutions."

