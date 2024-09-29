Iran confirms senior IRGC commander's death in Israeli strikes on Beirut

Tehran, Sep 29 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday confirmed the death of one of its senior commanders, Abbas Nilforoushan, in Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon's capital Beirut.

In a statement carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said Nilforoushan, who was serving as a "military adviser in Lebanon, attained martyrdom in terrorist attacks" on Friday on Dahieh, the southern suburbs of Beirut, during which Hezbollah's top leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was also killed.

Nilforoushan had served as IRGC's deputy commander for operations, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported citing Sepah News.

The IRGC strongly condemned Israel's "crimes" in Lebanon, extending condolences over Nilforoushan's death.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.