Iran condemns EU, Britain sanctions over alleged military aid to Russia

Tehran, Nov 19 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Tuesday strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by Britain and the European Union (EU) on Iran over the country's alleged transfer of missiles and drones to Russia.

He made the remarks in a statement released by the ministry while reacting to the move by the EU and Britain on Monday to impose sanctions against Iranian entities and persons, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Director Mohammad-Reza Modares Khiabani, based on the "baseless" claim of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Baghaei described the imposition of the sanctions by London and the bloc as an "unjustified action that is in contradiction with international law principles and regulations" and in violation of the two sides' obligations under a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Baghaei said the sanctions of the EU and Britain against Iran, especially those targeting the country's airlines and shipping sector "that impact the Iranian citizens' interests and fundamental rights," were clear instances of the "systematic violations of human rights" and brought international responsibility for those who had imposed them.

Baghaei denounced the "meddlesome" policies of the EU and Britain pursued towards "legitimate and legal" relations among governments in the military and defence areas, emphasising that Iran would use all its capacities in cooperation with its partners to safeguard its national interests and security.

On Monday, the EU announced in a statement its decision to include the IRISL and its director, among others, into its sanctions list, claiming that Iran offers military support to "Russia's war against Ukraine and to armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region."

Meanwhile, Britain imposed sanctions against the IRISL and Iran's national airline, Iran Air, over the same allegations, Xinhua news agency reported.

