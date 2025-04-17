IPL 2025: 'Starc was exceptional in that final over', Boucher lauds pacer's spot-on precision in DC's win

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher lauded Mitchell Starc's spot-on performance in Delhi Capitals' thrilling Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Starc successfully defended nine runs off the last over before conceding just 11 in the Super Over which was chased by the home side in four balls to finish off a memorable night.

“Starc was exceptional in that final over. He’s had an up-and-down season so far - got hit early with the new ball - but in those big moments, you look to your senior players. And he delivered. He nailed almost every delivery. This is exactly what you expect from someone with his experience and value. He got his field placements spot on and executed his plans to perfection.

"That over got Delhi Capitals back into the game. Once they clawed back, you just felt they had the edge over Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over - they had the better combination," Boucher said on JioHotstar.

It was Delhi's first win of the season in the native city after previously failing to do so against Mumbai Indians last week.

Asked to bat first, Abhishek Porel's 49, KL Rahul's 38 and late cameos from Axar Patel 34 off 14 balls and Tristan Stubbs 34 not out off 18 balls powered Delhi Capitals to 188/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, spirited bowling from Delhi bowlers restricted Rajasthan to 188/4 in 20 overs to tie the match and force Super Over. Starc's show guided Delhi in the Super Over to reclaim the top spot in the points table with 10 points in six games.

Reflecting on Stubbs' redemption arc during the match, Boucher said, “Stubbs will probably head back to his hotel room, say a little prayer, and be thankful for the chance to redeem himself. That dropped catch came at a crucial moment, and it could’ve made the result a lot easier had it been taken. But he got another opportunity to win the game - and he grabbed it. He’ll be very pleased with how it turned out.”

Delhi will next take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad while Rajasthan will host Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on a double-header Saturday.

