IPL 2025: Spencer replaces Moeen as Kolkata elect to bowl against Lucknow

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

KKR have made one change in their playing XI as Spencer Johnson comes in for Moeen Ali while LSG are playing with the same team.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks really good, it's not that hot. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling first. Everyone is looking forward to this game. This game is all about starting fresh, need to take the positives, need to take one step at a time. People are going to talk about it, we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them. Spencer comes in place of Moeen," KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.

Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant said, "Wouldn't say very happy. Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward. As a team, we are winning and as a captain I am happy. We are playing with the same playing XI."

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Substitutes: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Substitutes: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.