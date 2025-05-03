IPL 2025: Ngidi replaces Hazlewood as CSK opt to bowl first vs RCB

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "We are looking to bowl first. We want to make the most of the last few games we have got. Try to look into next year and which individual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important.

“ It seems tacky, (pitch) must have been under covers for quite some time and other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy. It is a high-scoring venue and after the initial start it will be quite good to bat on. It is important to express but the batters need to play to their strengths, if you are a bowler don't think what if the execution is not right, make a plan and bowl with full confidence. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are without their star pacer Josh Hazlewood, captain Rajat Patidar said, "We would have fielded as well. But the wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games."

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Substitutes: Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh

