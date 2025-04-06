IPL 2025: MI aim for resurgence of form when they host RCB

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Struggling Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in the match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Monday.

For MI, the upcoming match against RCB presents a chance to secure their second win of IPL 2025 and gain crucial momentum for the remaining games. Having played four matches so far, they’ve won one and lost three.

Meanwhile, RCB, who have won two of their three encounters, will be aiming to return to winning form after their recent loss to GT in Bengaluru.

With just Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton hitting fifties, MI hold the unwanted record for the fewest half-centurions this season. A lack of solid starts and middle-order misfires have left them struggling to find their rhythm.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the last game with a knee injury, is still a doubt for this clash. His comeback could be a game-changer, as MI needs stability at the top of the order to post or chase a big score.

The news of Jasprit Bumrah joining the MI camp after receiving clearance from the BCCI's medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru offers a ray of hope for the five-time champions. However, his availability remains uncertain.

RCB, who roared off to a solid start with beating KKR in the opener at Eden Gardens before breaching Chepauk to hammer CSK emphatically, have shown an all-round showdown so far, especially with their captain hammering home in both matches before slumping to an 8-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their last match.

RCB's bowling performance has been outstanding, with a formidable pace attack led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, their spinners have yet to make an impact.

The two teams have met 33 times in IPL history. MI holds the edge over RCB by winning 19 games while RCB emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

MI is currently sitting eighth after three losses in four games, while RCB are second with two wins in three matches.

When will the MI vs RCB match take place?

The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs RCB match take place?

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the live broadcast for MI vs RCB match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs RCB match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

