IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in tournament history, sold for Rs 27 cr to LSG (Ld)

Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore, the highest ever bid in the history of the tournament in the IPL 2024 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wasted no time, launching the first bid, only to be countered fiercely by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The paddles flew fast, with the price soaring past Rs 10 crore in a flash. As the figure climbed, it became evident Pant's value extended beyond his batting and keeping prowess; he is a natural leader and a match-winner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the fray at Rs 10.5 crore, joining the battle against LSG. With rapid-fire bids, the number hit an unprecedented Rs 20 crore. LSG, determined to secure Pant, pushed the stakes further, taking it to Rs 20.75 crore.

Just when the bidding seemed to reach its climax, Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, momentarily claiming Pant. However, LSG retaliated with a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore bid--the highest-ever in tournament history, forcing DC to retreat and setting a new benchmark for IPL auctions.

Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals in three seasons, was released from the squad ahead of the mega auction as the side retained four players -Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has played 111 IPL games in his career and scored 3284 runs with 18 half centuries and one century to his name.

Pant’s bid surpassed former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer who was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore earlier in the day.

