IPL 2024: RCB reach 31/0 in three overs before rain stops play in all-important clash against CSK

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru raced to 31 for no loss in three overs of their all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings, before rain stopped play at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB, currently on a five-match winning streak, need to beat defending champions CSK by at least 18 runs to get into the IPL 2024 playoffs. Leading run-getter Virat Kohli began in stunning fashion by placing a Shardul Thakur square drive for four, before skipper Faf du Plessis drove off the all-rounder for four more and thumped a six over the bowler’s head.

Kohli used his supple wrists to flick Tushar Deshpande for six, before pulling him for another maximum in the third over. During his unbeaten 19 off nine balls, Kohli also completed 3000 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Just as Maheesh Theekshana was to bowl the fourth over, heavy showers started at the venue and forced players as well as on-field umpires to get off the field, with covers quickly covering the field of play.

Rain threat always loomed over the all-important clash which will decide who clinches the last remaining IPL 2024 playoffs spot. The winner of Saturday’s clash will book a playoffs spot, joining Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next round of IPL 2024.

If CSK wins irrespective of the margin, they enter the knockouts. A washout would mean RCB would be out of the competition and CSK would book their playoffs spot.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 31/0 in three overs (Virat Kohli 19 not out, Faf du Plessis 12 not out) against Chennai Super Kings

