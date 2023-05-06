IPL 2023: We had an off-day as a batting unit, admits Rohit Sharma after MI's six-wicket loss to CSK

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) After losing by six wickets to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that his side had an off-day with the bat.

Pushed into batting first, Mumbai's innings never got going as they lost their top-three in Power-play. Barring Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 50 balls, his maiden IPL fifty and twin fifty-plus stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs, there was nothing of note as Mumbai ended up at 139/8, which Chennai chased down with 14 balls to spare.

"Everywhere, I guess. Our batters didn't put up enough runs. We had an off-day as a batting unit," said a dejected Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sharma, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game against Punjab Kings at Mohali, decided to bat at number three, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green opening the batting with Ishan Kishan.

But the plan backfired spectacularly as Green fell in the second over, while Kishan was dismissed in the third over. Sharma did not last long at number three, offering a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point while trying to play a lap shot against Deepak Chahar.

"Just felt that was what was comfortable after losing Tilak (Varma, to slight injury). Thought we needed Indian batters in the middle overs but lost three in the powerplay," he added.

"With the ball, barring veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's 2/25, no other bowler put in a note-worthy performance. Piyush is bowling well, others need to rally around him. That's what we expect, it's a team game. But we can take a lot of learnings and take it forward," said Sharma.

Still in sixth place in the points table with ten points, Mumbai's next match in IPL 2023 will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"Obviously, this year it's felt like there has been no home advantage. We need to play good cricket; the next two home games are important. We need to do well to come back," concluded Sharma.

