IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

In his first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun had figures of 0/17 in two overs, before picking 1/18 in his 2.5 overs in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Now joining the list of former players being impressed by Arjun has been former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who noted that the youngster was able to execute the things he aimed for while defending 20 runs in the final over against Hyderabad, where Mumbai won by 14 runs.

"Bowling those overs, it's not easy, especially when he was playing his second game. The things he tried to do, it happened for him. He was trying to swing the ball in and bowl those yorkers and he could do that, which shows his temperament, skill and how much he wants to work hard," he said in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema, where he's an IPL expert.

Ojha foresees Arjun, the son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, will have to add more tools to his armoury citing the ever-evolving world of T20 cricket, and believes the youngster has it in him to play at a higher level in cricket.

"He will need to improve because every year T20 cricket is evolving, and you have to add more skills to your repertoire. But I strongly feel he has got those skills to sustain in these kinds of leagues and maybe further go and play higher grade of cricket."

"I spoke to Zaheer Khan and he told me that Arjun is someone who you have to drag him out of the nets. So that shows how much he is dedicated. I feel we should judge him as an individual and not as a legend's son," he added.

Ojha also lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for giving Arjun the confidence of defending 20 runs in the final over against Hyderabad, which augurs well for the side's future clashes. "Against Hyderabad, he was just brilliant with the way he used his bowlers. If you see, the confidence that he gave Arjun Tendulkar was just outstanding because the guy who is playing just his second game on this kind of platform and bowling the 20th over, that is not easy and it needs lot of backing."

Ojha noted that despite missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson and Jofra Archer nursing a niggle, Rohit has been fantastic in creating a balance in managing junior and senior players in the team.

"As a captain, he (Rohit) has been just spot on. It is not just by chance that you win five (IPL) trophies. It is by planning and how you go about your business (in the competition). Yes, at some point you can say he had a great side. But winning five trophies consistently in 15 years' time is not that easy."

"I feel Rohit has been brilliant in handling all these young boys and the seniors in the team. He creates that balance, which is not easy. When you are captaining a side which has both seniors and juniors, it is very important how you make them feel and that is where Rohit has been exceptional."

