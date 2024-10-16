Investment proposals worth Rs 8000 crore received for gold mining in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) An investor meeting was held in Banswara on Wednesday under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in which an investment proposal of Rs 8000 crores was made for gold mining in Banswara,

Eight proposals of Rs 65 crores were signed for new hotels and resorts, proposals for three manganese mines worth 680 crores were signed and 17 proposals worth Rs 60 crores were signed for mineral processing.

Similarly, four proposals of Rs 40 crores were signed for biofuel and 10 proposals of Rs 50 crores were signed for agro-processing. Overall, MoUs worth Rs 8,936.46 crores were signed with 52 industrialists, in the district-level program of Investment Conference Rising Rajasthan.

The meeting was presided over by the Minister in charge of the district Babulal Kharari, Tribal Area Minister of the Rajasthan government.

Kharadi said that the said investment is likely to generate 11800 jobs in the district. Mainly, investment proposals of Rs 8000 crore for gold mines and Rs 680 crore for three manganese mines were received. MoUs were signed for 8 proposals of Rs 65 crore for hotels and resorts, 16 proposals of Rs 60 crore for mineral processing, 4 proposals of Rs 40 crore for biofuel and 7 proposals of Rs 50 crore for agro-processing.

Kharari added: “Rising Rajasthan Summit will create new employment opportunities along with industrial development of the state. Development of industries will provide employment opportunities to local people which will give a new impetus to the development of the district.”

He said that there is an immense possibility of industry according to the climate of the district.

