On Int'l Day of Monuments, Agra residents demonstrate no pride in rich heritage

Though the Archaeological Survey of India has declared free entry to the monuments, the locals are busy in the high-voltage election campaign for the municipal corporation. ASI officials said the day was dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage and protecting historical sites around the world.

The day was first proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was later approved by UNESCO in 1983. Each year, a theme is chosen to focus on a particular aspect of cultural heritage. In recent years, themes have included sustainable tourism, cultural landscapes, and indigenous peoples.

Heritage conservationists say that the Day provides an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity and promote the importance of preserving historical landmarks, monuments, and sites. It also serves as a reminder of the need for ongoing efforts to protect and preserve these important cultural resources for future generations.

Agra, is famous for its rich historical and cultural heritage. It is home to several iconic monuments that are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri, Etmauddaula. Each of these monuments is a testament to the rich history and culture of the city and attracts visitors from around the world.

Though Agra is not celebrating the day, conservationists and green activists have once again highlighted the failure of the Archaeological Survey of India to free the string of monuments in the city of the encroachments that were seen as a major threat to the health and safety of these precious properties.

"The increasing visual pollution was another cause of concern," warned environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya. High-rise buildings coming up in all parts had gravely distorted the original ambiance around several structures, he added.

The local bodies however had failed to restrict illegal constructions around these buildings, thus compromising the architectural integrity of the city, Bhattacharya added.

Almost all Mughal monuments here have now been dwarfed by encroachments. While restricting space and cluttering up and thus destroying the beauty of the historical buildings, these encroachments now have reached such levels of proliferation that the very survival of some monuments is at stake.

The Taj Mahal, surrounded by mohallas of the Taj Ganj locality, has been able to breathe easily because of the Supreme Court judgments seeking its conservation; international concern for its safety has also aided the cause of the preservation of the Taj Mahal.

But other lesser-known monuments have not experienced such luck. Delhi Gate, close to the Raja Mandi station, finds itself threatened by new constructions, mostly private nursing homes and garages that were not there before. The district authorities have failed to act against the encroachers.

The world heritage site, Mughal emperor Akbar's deserted capital Fatehpur Sikri complex continues to be threatened by the illegal activities of the mining mafia, which has been carrying on operations without fear, even though the Supreme Court has given a categorical directive to district authorities to stop mining in the area.

The city of the Taj has numerous monuments which come under the protected list. Over the years, because of governmental indifference and corrupt practices, no action has been taken against people who built houses and places of worship around these monuments.

The chief reason why historical monuments in Agra face a threat from encroachers is the total indifference and lack of passionate involvement with their heritage.

"People in Agra demonstrate no particular pride in their history or heritage, rather these structures are seen as a villain stalling march to development and progress," says Sonal Mittal Singh, vice president of the Braj Mandal Heritage Conservation Society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.