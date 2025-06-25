Zohran Mamdani: From Filmmaker Mira Nair's Son to Potential New York City Mayor

Mira Nair is an unforgettable name in the list of filmmakers who are of Indian-American origin and who ended up making great cross-cultural cinema. Unlike M. Night Shyamalan, whose films didn't display much of the Indian diaspora in the United States, Mira Nair made it her point to make stories about cross-cultural romance.

Mississippi Masala, starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Chaudhary, was one such attempt. But what brought Mira Nair acclaim not just in the U.S. but also in India is Monsoon Wedding. She followed it up with The Namesake, Amelia, and Queen of Katwe—all unique and telling a compelling story that's true to Mira's style.

Zohran Mamdani's Mother is Renowned Filmmaker Mira Nair.

While scouting locations for Mississippi Masala, Mira encountered Mahmood Mamdani, an expelled Indian minority from Uganda. Mahmooa was an author and an academic. After marrying, the pair kept moving places before finally settling in the city of New York.

Their son, Zohran Mamdani, is on track to become the Democratic party's candidate in the Mayoral primary in New York City. This news has sent shockwaves across US politics. New York showed that they lean towards the Democrats, and this win gives Zohran a huge advantage in the elections later this year to replace Eric Adams as the city's mayor.

Mamdani ran his campaign on a pledge to make life more affordable for New Yorkers, whose cost of living has soared since the Covid-19 pandemic. If elected, he says he will raise taxes on the rich to fund free buses and childcare, as well as city-owned grocery stores.

The result must come as happy news for Mira Nair, whose 2016 work Queen of Katwe also had Zohran Mamdani helping out his mother with casting and directing. Should Mamdani win, he would be the first Muslim mayor of the United States' largest city and the first Democratic Socialist.