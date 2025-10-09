Who was Dr. Asoka Jayaweera? Vegetarian Cardiologist Whose Death Shook Qatar Airways

Dr. Asoka Jayaweera was an 85-year-old retired cardiologist from California, known for being a strict vegetarian throughout his life. In June 2023, he boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles to Colombo after requesting a vegetarian meal well in advance. His family has said that his vegetarianism was not a casual preference but a deeply rooted lifestyle choice.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his son, Surya Jayaweera, the incident occurred mid-flight when the cabin crew informed Dr. Jayaweera that no vegetarian meals were available. Instead, he was served a standard non-vegetarian dish and told to “eat around” the meat portion. While attempting to do so, he began choking.

Cabin attendants contacted MedAire, a medical advisory service that assists airlines during in-flight medical emergencies. The crew administered oxygen and monitored his condition. The lawsuit claims that the aircraft captain decided against an emergency landing, allegedly stating that the plane was flying over regions unsuitable for diversion. However, Surya argues that the plane was actually above U.S. airspace at the time and that a landing could have been safely made.

Dr. Jayaweera remained in distress for hours before the flight landed in Edinburgh, where he was rushed to a hospital. He later died from aspiration pneumonia, a lung infection caused by food or liquid entering the airways. The lawsuit details that his oxygen levels had dropped as low as 69 percent during the flight and never rose above 85 percent afterward.

The family’s complaint accuses Qatar Airways of negligence, both for failing to provide the pre-ordered vegetarian meal and for not responding appropriately to his medical crisis. The case has been filed under the Montreal Convention, the international treaty governing airline liability for injury or death on international flights. The family is seeking damages amounting to 128,821 US dollars, the statutory minimum under the treaty.

Qatar Airways has expressed condolences to the family and stated that it is cooperating with authorities, though it has not publicly addressed the specific allegations made in the lawsuit.

The tragedy has sparked global debate about airline accountability, passenger dietary safety, and how well airlines are equipped to manage medical emergencies at high altitude. For many, Dr. Jayaweera’s death has become a symbol of how a simple oversight in service and communication can lead to devastating consequences, raising questions about compassion, responsibility, and the standards of care expected from international carriers.