Who are Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt? Meet 2025 Nobel Prize Winners in Economics

The 2025 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their pioneering work on innovation-driven economic growth and the process of creative destruction. Their research explains how economies evolve, renew, and sustain progress over time through continuous innovation.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have each contributed uniquely to our understanding of how technological change shapes modern economies. Their work bridges theory, history, and policy, showing that long-term prosperity depends on a society’s ability to foster creativity, adaptability, and openness to change.

The trio’s research centers on how innovation fuels economic growth. Mokyr’s historical work provides a sweeping narrative of how knowledge and technology transformed societies from the Industrial Revolution to the digital age. Aghion and Howitt, meanwhile, formalized this process through the theory of creative destruction, which describes how new innovations replace outdated industries and push economies forward.

Together, they demonstrate that innovation is not an accident but the result of systems that reward experimentation and embrace transformation. Their combined insights have reshaped how economists, policymakers, and businesses understand progress.

Everything You Need to Know About the Nobel Laureates in Economics

Joel Mokyr was born in Leiden, Netherlands, in 1946 to a Jewish family that survived the Holocaust. Raised in Israel, he later moved to the United States, where he built his career as an economic historian. A professor at Northwestern University, Mokyr’s fascination with how ideas shape societies led him to study the roots of the Industrial Revolution. His research merges history with economics to show how culture and knowledge can transform entire civilizations.

Philippe Aghion, born in Paris in 1956, grew up in an intellectually vibrant household. His mother, Gaby Aghion, founded the luxury fashion brand Chloé, and his father, Raymond Aghion, was an art gallery owner and political activist. This creative environment helped shape his dynamic, forward-thinking approach to economics. After earning his PhD from Harvard University, Aghion became one of the leading voices in growth theory, emphasizing how innovation and competition drive prosperity. Today, he teaches at the Collège de France and continues to advise European institutions on innovation policy.

Peter Howitt, born in Canada in 1946, represents the quiet strength of academic rigor. Educated at McGill, Western Ontario, and Northwestern University, he has spent decades shaping modern macroeconomics. His partnership with Aghion produced some of the most influential models of innovation and growth in recent history. Known for his analytical precision and humility, Howitt has influenced generations of economists through his teaching and research at Brown University.

This year’s Nobel Prize recognizes more than economic theory. It celebrates the human stories behind the ideas, stories of resilience, creativity, and intellectual curiosity. Mokyr’s journey from postwar Europe to global academia reflects the enduring power of knowledge. Aghion’s upbringing in a family steeped in art and activism shaped his innovative and collaborative outlook. Howitt’s disciplined academic path shows how deep focus and quiet persistence can yield ideas that change the world.

By honoring them together, the Nobel Committee highlights a new era of economics, one that blends data, history, and imagination to understand how societies can continue to grow through innovation. In a time of rapid technological change, their message resonates more than ever, reminding us that progress thrives where ideas are nurtured and curiosity is encouraged.