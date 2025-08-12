US Plane Crash in Montana: How Four Occupants Survived Kalispell Airport Disaster

A small aircraft carrying four people on board crashed into a parked plane while landing at Montana’s Kalispell City Airport on Monday afternoon, erupting into a massive fireball. Fortunately, all four occupants managed to escape safely, though two sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on August 11. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft was identified as a Socata TBM 700 turboprop. While attempting to land, it veered off course and collided with an unoccupied plane on the tarmac. Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said the impact ignited a large blaze that quickly spread to nearby grass, also striking several other aircraft stationed on the runway.

A preliminary police report indicated that the pilot appeared to have lost control of the plane just before touchdown. The exact reason remains unknown, and authorities have not confirmed whether mechanical failure or human error was involved. Early findings from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) suggest a possible landing gear malfunction, though the cause is still under investigation.

Dramatic video footage of the crash, now circulating widely on social media, shows thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the site as emergency responders rushed to contain the flames. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by the sight of fire engulfing the aircraft.

Fortunately, all four passengers were able to deboard the plane without assistance once it came to a halt. The two injured individuals received immediate medical treatment at the airport.

The aircraft was reportedly owned by Meter Sky LLC. The crash has rattled the Kalispell community, home to over 30,000 residents, and raised fresh concerns over the recent rise in aviation accidents.

Investigators are expected to release a detailed report once forensic examinations of the wreckage are complete.