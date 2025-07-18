UK Plans to Lower Voting Age to 16: Why Now, and Which Countries Already Allow It?

With Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the helm, the United Kingdom has announced plans to lower the voting age to 16. According to reports, the Labour Party-led government aims to implement the legislation ahead of the next general election in 2029.

The proposal is intended to boost voter participation, especially in light of the record-low turnout during the 2024 general elections—the lowest since 2001.

If passed, the move could enfranchise approximately 1.5 million 16- and 17-year-olds by the time the nation goes to the polls in 2029.

Justifying the proposal, Prime Minister Starmer said that young people deserve a say in decisions that affect them, especially since many are old enough to work and pay taxes.

“I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on,” he stated.

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from the opposition. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the idea “hopelessly confused” and stated that he would not support lowering the voting age—“even though we will get lots of votes.”

Voting Age Around the World

The UK is not the first country to consider reducing the voting age to 16. Several nations already allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in national or local elections.

Countries with Voting Age at 16

(For national or certain elections)

Austria

Argentina (voluntary from 16; compulsory from 18)

Brazil (voluntary from 16; compulsory from 18)

Cuba

Ecuador (voluntary from 16)

Malta

Nicaragua

Scotland (local and Scottish Parliament elections)

Wales (local and Senedd elections)

Countries with Voting Age at 17

(Limited examples)