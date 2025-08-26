UAE Declares National Holiday for Prophet’s Birthday on September 5

The United Arab Emirates has officially declared a public holiday on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, a day that holds deep religious significance for Muslims across the world. The holiday will be observed nationwide on Friday, September 5, 2025, and will apply to both the public and private sectors, allowing citizens and residents to take part in prayers and family gatherings marking the occasion.

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi, is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. The day is an important opportunity for reflection, remembrance and acts of kindness in keeping with the Prophet’s teachings of compassion, peace and unity. In the UAE, it is common for mosques to hold special sermons and for communities to come together in prayer and reflection.

The holiday not only provides a spiritual pause but also strengthens the cultural and social fabric of the country, which is home to millions of expatriates from around the world. Residents often use the break to spend time with loved ones, while cultural institutions highlight the values of tolerance and harmony that the Prophet stood for.

With the declaration, both government offices and many private establishments will remain closed on the day. Essential services, however, will continue to operate to ensure public convenience. The announcement also comes as a reminder of the UAE’s commitment to preserving its Islamic traditions while fostering an inclusive environment for its diverse population.

As the nation marks this occasion, the spirit of reflection, gratitude and unity stands at the forefront, offering people an opportunity to embrace the values of compassion and humility that the day represents.