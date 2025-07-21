Trump’s Immigration Rules Hit Corporate World: MARTA CEO Steps Down

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive measures to curb illegal immigration have, over time, adversely impacted genuine immigrants and the corporate world.

His administration introduced a series of policy changes aimed at tightening legal immigration processes, including stricter scrutiny of visa applications, reduced approval rates for work permits, and elongated processing times for green cards. These changes have created significant uncertainty for skilled professionals and employers across sectors, leading to talent shortages and operational disruptions, especially in public services and technology.

The increasingly rigid immigration policies have already triggered high-profile exits, including the recent resignation of Collie Greenwood, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). Greenwood, a Canadian national, assumed leadership of MARTA in January 2022 and earned widespread recognition for stabilizing the agency’s finances. However, he was forced to step down on July 17 after his work permit expired, with delays in the green card process preventing its timely renewal.

MARTA, already grappling with challenges in executing major expansion and improvement projects, now faces an additional setback with Greenwood’s departure. His exit marks yet another loss within the U.S. transit sector, where a growing number of top executives have had to step aside due to increasingly stringent immigration timelines and bureaucratic delays.

Greenwood’s Employment Authorization Document (EAD) expired on June 18. Following this, he promptly informed all MARTA board and executive members of his situation and ceased working immediately, in compliance with U.S. immigration laws. MARTA later confirmed that he remains legally in the country on a valid Canadian visa while awaiting the “imminent” arrival of his green card. His duties have since been transferred to Rhonda Allen, MARTA’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Acknowledging the toll of immigration delays, MARTA stated, “The immigration process is extensive and has had an impact on Mr. Greenwood’s personal and professional progress. These challenges have been resolved with Mr. Greenwood’s decision, and the MARTA family supports him.”