Sunita Williams Says Even Lifting a Pencil Will Be a Workout After Space Return

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, is preparing for a big challenge after spending eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The two astronauts, who will return to Earth next month, will need to readjust to Earth's gravity, something that can be surprisingly tough after being in weightlessness for so long.

In an interview with CNN, Wilmore explained how difficult it can be for astronauts to adapt when they return to Earth. "Gravity is really tough, and that's what we feel when we get back," he said. "Gravity starts pulling everything to the lower extremities, fluids get pulled down, and even something as simple as lifting a pencil will feel like a workout." This sudden shift in gravity can cause discomfort and make the body feel heavy as it tries to adjust.

Williams agreed with Wilmore's comments, adding that it’s "going to be a little bit hard to adapt." She explained that getting back to normal muscle movement is a gradual process. Within 24 hours of their return, both astronauts will start losing the weightless feeling they’ve experienced in space. The lack of gravity in space leads to muscle weakening and bone density loss, and astronauts can lose up to 1% of their bone mass every month due to the lack of weight-bearing activities.

To regain their strength and bone density, Williams will follow a strict rehabilitation program once back on Earth. She will also have to adjust to fluids in her body returning to their normal distribution, as in space, fluids shift, making astronauts’ faces puffy and their limbs thinner. When back on Earth, those fluids will shift again, causing temporary discomfort.

Despite these challenges, both Williams and Wilmore are optimistic. They have not shown any signs of nervousness about the adjustment ahead. Wilmore even mentioned the fun side of life in space, saying, "Floating in space is a lot of fun; I like my crazy hair."

The two astronauts will return home aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, with their return scheduled for March 19. As they prepare for their return to Earth, they remain excited about the journey, even though they know the adjustment process will be tough.