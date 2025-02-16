Spring Festival Holiday: A Floral Wonderland in Beijing’s Garden of Flowers

Beijing’s Garden of the World’s Flowers attracted thousands of visitors during the Spring Festival, with vibrant flower displays and exhibitions driving a surge in flower sales. One of the major attractions was the "flower cascade" display, featuring thousands of butterfly orchids, which became a popular photo spot. The beautiful display mesmerized visitors and added to the festive atmosphere in the city.

A key highlight of the garden this year was the Hippeastrum exhibition. Featuring 35 varieties from across the globe, nearly 1,000 plants were showcased, delighting flower lovers. Hippeastrum, also known as "Zhu Ding Hong" in Chinese, symbolizes good luck and prosperity, making it a fitting display for the holiday. "This is our first time displaying so many varieties of Hippeastrum, half of which are imported," said Shi Wenfang, director of the garden. "The unique shapes, colors, and symbolic meanings have made them a major attraction." During the Spring Festival, the garden welcomed around 35,000 visitors, marking a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

Flower-related events were not limited to the garden. Throughout the holiday, flowers from both domestic and international growers decorated parks, malls, and homes. This created a festive mood while driving economic growth. Beijing’s parks alone saw around 9.38 million visits during the eight-day holiday. Popular attractions included family flower arrangement activities at Yuyuantan Park and orchid exhibitions at Zhongshan Park, which drew many visitors.

Flower sales also reached impressive numbers during the holiday period. More than 50,000 bunches of Hippeastrum nearly sold out, and flower sales around Chinese New Year rose by 30 percent compared to last year. Ecuadorian roses were especially popular, with over 40,000 sold, thanks to easier import channels and lower prices.

The growing demand for diverse, high-quality flowers is evident as living standards rise. Liu Meng, head of Beijing Hualanzi Technology Co., Ltd., noted that the import of flowers has provided more options for consumers, particularly for younger generations looking to add a touch of beauty to their holiday celebrations.

Additionally, a "New Year Flower Treasure Map" was introduced in Guangzhou, making flower shopping easier for buyers. By scanning a simple QR code, shoppers could access details about flower varieties, growers, and locations, enhancing the buying experience.

China continues to lead the global flower industry, being the world's largest producer. With a flower planting area of 1.5 million hectares and over 5 million workers, China’s flower industry plays a crucial role in both the economy and cultural celebrations.