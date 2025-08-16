‘Is This Really Putin?’: Body Double Rumors Erupt After Trump Meeting in Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unusual expressions during his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska have sparked wild speculation online, with many wondering if a body double was sent to the summit.

Putin’s expressions have left the internet in splits, especially since, as a former KGB officer, he is known for his stern demeanor.

Some netizens claimed that the Russian leader never actually landed in Anchorage. Soon, social media was flooded with theories, with users pointing out supposed differences in Putin’s gait, facial expressions, and even posture.

Speculation ranged from his height to his gestures. Users on X shared old photographs of Putin and alleged that a double had attended the meeting, which focused on a possible ceasefire deal in the Ukraine war.

Several argued that the man who shook Trump’s hand on the red carpet appeared “slimmer” and “less energetic” than the Russian president in earlier appearances. Others cited his accent in brief remarks as further evidence that something was off.

One user wrote, “I highly doubt this is Putin. Looks like he sent a body double to Alaska. Given his extreme paranoia, this isn’t surprising.” Another noted, “Is this the same man? Look at his jawline and the dimple in his neck. The ears are similar, but the bump below the ear canal looks different. People who have followed Putin for years say this is not the real one. Sending a double for security reasons isn’t inconceivable.”

Another netizen added, “To be honest, this is the only time I’ve seen Putin smiling like this—a smirk, a wide grin… it feels unsettling.”

Putin’s unexpected expressions came as journalists questioned him on the Ukraine war. He further surprised many by remarking that the conflict would not have started if Trump had been president in 2022.

His comments echoed Trump’s frequent claims that the Russia-Ukraine war, which erupted under Joe Biden’s presidency, would not have occurred if he had been in power.

At the post-summit press conference, Putin also said he had tried to persuade Biden to prevent the situation from escalating to the point where “serious consequences in the form of military action” could arise.