Oman Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Dates for 2025

The Sultanate of Oman has made the Eid Al-Fitr holidays official for 2025, which will be either a nine or five-day holiday for the public and private sectors. The holiday starts on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and the end date will be based on the first day of Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

Eid Al-Fitr is perhaps the most important festival of Muslims around the globe, commemorating the end of the month of fasting, prayer, and contemplation of Ramzan. Eid's date coincides with the sighting of the new crescent moon and on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic calendar month.

Holiday Dates

If Eid is on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the holiday will conclude on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (3rd Shawwal 1446 AH), and work will start again on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. If Eid is on Monday, March 31, 2025, the holiday will conclude on Thursday, April 3, 2025 (4th Shawwal 1446 AH), and work will begin again on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Work Arrangements During Holidays

The Ministry of Labour indicated that work could continue over the holiday period if unavoidable, with employees being paid according to policy.

Also read: